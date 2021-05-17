US officials seek big fines against more airline passengers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are going after more airline passengers accused of disrupting flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it will seek fines totaling more than $100,000 against four passengers on flights in the last several months.

The biggest is a proposed civil penalty of $52,500 against a man who was arrested after trying to open the cockpit door and striking a flight attendant in the face.

Airlines say they’ve had more than 1,300 unruly passengers this year.

Many of the cases involve passengers who appear intoxicated or refuse to wear face masks.

