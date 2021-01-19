US National Guard personnel arrive in Washington

More National Guard soldiers and airmen are pouring into Washington, DC to enhance security ahead of the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops are being dispatched across the city.

Troops from the Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas and New York National Guards were among those who landed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Even before the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, inauguration festivities were expected to be muted due to the coronavirus.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents to stay away from the city on Inauguration Day.

Monuments were closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.