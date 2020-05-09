US filmmaker tracks lives lost during pandemic

A 56-foot billboard called the Trump Death Clock was unveiled in Times Square in New York City on Friday.

The clock provides a tally of lives that it claims were needlessly lost to COVID-19 that ticks upwards in real time.

The tally of lives lost to government inaction was created by filmmaker Eugene Jarecki.

Jarecki says “this is not just an effort to say gotcha or you’ve been bad President Trump. This is an effort to say you must start to begin to lead responsibly.”

The US death toll from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 75,000 on Friday.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

