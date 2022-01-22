US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

FILE – Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus take rest at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China on July 25, 2021. The United States is blocking some flights by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China canceling more than a dozen flights there by American carriers. The U.S. Transportation Department issued an order Friday, Jan. 21,2022 to block 44 flights by four different Chinese airlines. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is blocking some flights by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China canceling more than a dozen flights there by American carriers.

The U.S. Transportation Department issued an order Friday to block 44 flights by four different Chinese airlines.

The move is a response to China recently canceling flights by Delta, United and American after some passengers on earlier flights tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. says China’s actions violate a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.