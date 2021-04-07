UPS explores eTVOLs, part helicopter and part plane

UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft from Beta Technologies as it looks to get items to small and mid-size markets faster.

eVTOLs are a cross between a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane, meaning they can fly at higher speeds, as well as ascend and descend vertically.

In an announcement Wednesday, the Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network.

The program is been overseen by its Flight Forward division, which is also exploring drone delivery.

UPS expects to begin receiving the planes starting in 2024. There’s an option to buy up to 150 aircraft.