University leader resigns after bust in prostitution sting

This is a Jan. 16, 2020 photograph of then president of Jackson State University, William Bynum Jr., 57, right, at a college board meeting in Jackson, Miss. Bynum resigned effective immediately, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after he was arrested during the weekend in a prostitution sting in Clinton, Miss. The former president was among more than a dozen people arrested during the weekend. He is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — The president of Jackson State University has resigned after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

The police chief in the Jackson suburb of Clinton said Monday that 57-year-old William Bynum Jr. was among 17 people arrested during the weekend.

The Mississippi university system said Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately.

Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

He had been president of Jackson State since 2017. Another Jackson State administrator, Thomas Hudson, has been named interim president.

