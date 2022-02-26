(WANE) – Friday, President Biden authorized an additional $350 million of military assistance from Department of Defense inventories. This brings the total security assistance provided by the United States to $1 billion over the past year.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says this assistance includes anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, body armor, and other equipment to support Ukraine’s front-line defenders.

“And, as I have said before, the U.S. is not supporting Ukraine alone.” Kirby said in a press release. “Many other countries are contributing to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from this unprovoked Russian aggression. We, along with our Allies and partners, are standing together to continue to expedite security assistance to Ukraine, and are employing all available security cooperation tools in support of the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against this aggression.”

President Biden used the presidential drawdown authority to give this emergency assistance. This is the third time he has done so.