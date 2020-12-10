Unemployment overpayments create new headaches for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has distributed billions in unemployment compensation during the pandemic. But some errors led to overpayments that created headaches for laid-off Ohioans already feeling the stress of long-term and unexpected unemployment.

The Department of Job and Family Services oversees Ohio’s unemployment compensation system. It says it overpaid $48 million in both fraudulent and mistaken payments, and has recouped about half that to date.

Ashley Hagstrom was a caterer for the Cleveland Browns who was furloughed early on. The state mistakenly paid her during her maternity leave and demanded repayment while still not paying her the unemployment wages she’s owed.