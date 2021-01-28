U.S. whiskey bolstered by liquor store sales in 2020

FILE – In this July 7, 2018 file photo whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American whiskey absorbed some setbacks but showed resilience despite pandemic-related clampdowns on bars and restaurants in 2020.

A report from a distilled spirits trade group shows liquor sales benefited from enduring demand for a good stiff drink.

Despite plunging sales from bars and restaurants, the American whiskey sector rang up increased revenues. Liquor store and online sales surged.

Some restaurants offered new twists for thirsty customers, serving cocktails-to-go.

As a result, combined U.S. sales for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 8.2% to $4.3 billion in 2020.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States issued the report Thursday.