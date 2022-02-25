MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A couple in Marenisco celebrated 2-22-22, also known as ‘Twosday’, in a way that they will never forget.

McKabe and Brittany Memmel tied the knot in ultimate Yooper fashion: during a snowmobile ride. The Memmels invited their friends from the surrounding Wisconsin area to help them celebrate their special day. Brittany even braved the cold, wearing a beautiful white gown under her snowmobile jacket.

“It’s kind of been a long time coming, but we’ve always been fly by the seat of our pants kind, no plan type of people,” said Brittany Memmel. “So maybe a year or two ago, we realized there was going to be a 2-22-22 on a Tuesday so it was just kind of a running joke with us and our friends like maybe we’ll get married on some Tuesday someday.

“And so we didn’t really plan much, we just knew it was going to be snowmobile season, which is a huge part of our lives, it’s the reason we moved to Michigan. We just moved up here last year, and we’re building a house and a shop for his business the ‘The Spinning Wrench’. We just knew we wanted to snowmobile somewhere and we had found a spot kind of off of a trail we liked in the summertime and we said ‘Well, maybe we’ll get married here on a Tuesday’. So that’s kind of how it all came about.”

After the wedding, they continued to go on a 100-mile snowmobile ride, the best way the Memmels know how to celebrate their nuptials.

Local 3 would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds!

Photo courtesy of the Memmels

