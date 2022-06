DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say two people died when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train while trying to outrun it.

Police Chief James White said the victims of the crash early Monday were a young woman from Novi and a young man from Wixom, both in their 20s. Their names haven’t been released.

White said officers were dispersing drag racers and one vehicle sped away and tried to beat the train.

Amtrak says no on on the train was hurt.