TSA ramps up REAL ID info campaign

WASHINGTON (WANE) TSA agents have begun giving verbal reminders to travelers who present identification that’s not REAL ID compliant.

Since April, TSA has displayed signs at airports to remind travelers that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a state-issued enhanced driver’s license, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID, will be mandatory for air travel beginning on October 1, 2020.

Image provided by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act complies with the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”