Trump tells impeachment jokes before pardoning turkey

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump popped off a few impeachment jokes as he continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.

Trump’s latest act of clemency Tuesday benefits Butter, a 47-pound turkey wished a “lot of luck” by the president. Trump also said he was sparing Bread, Butter’s partner, from being served up on a Thanksgiving table near you.

Trump joked that the turkeys were trained to remain calm under any condition, “which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.” Rep. Schiff is leading the impeachment inquiry for the House intelligence committee.

The tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates to 1989 and President George H.W. Bush.

