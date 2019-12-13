Trump says US, China have reached deal; Sunday tariffs off

FILE – In this July 22, 2019, file stacked containers wait to be loaded on to trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. and China have reached a Phase 1 trade deal, de-escalating a 17-month dispute between the economic powers.

The U.S. is dropping plans to impose tariffs Sunday on $160 billion in Chinese imports and is reducing some existing tariffs on Chinese goods. In return, Trump said, the Chinese have agreed to “massive” but unspecified purchases of American farm and manufactured products.

We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more. The 25% Tariffs will remain as is, with 7 1/2% put on much of the remainder…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

