Trump declares major disaster in Michigan amid pandemic

A sign encourages the public to stay at home and stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak Friday, March 27, 2020, in downtown St. Joseph, Mich. Officials declared a state of emergency for Berrien County on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration provides additional money to address the outbreak as a top health official warned that the situation in Detroit will worsen.

The announcement by the White House follows a sometimes bitter back-and-forth between Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan’s Democratic governor has criticized the Trump administration for being slow to respond to the pandemic.

Whitmer had sought funds to set up field hospitals and help provide food and housing to people affected by the virus.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.