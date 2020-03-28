Trump declares major disaster in Michigan amid pandemic

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration provides additional money to address the outbreak as a top health official warned that the situation in Detroit will worsen.
The announcement by the White House follows a sometimes bitter back-and-forth between Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan’s Democratic governor has criticized the Trump administration for being slow to respond to the pandemic.
Whitmer had sought funds to set up field hospitals and help provide food and housing to people affected by the virus.
