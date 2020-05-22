Trump declares houses of worship ‘essential’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential’ and is calling on state governors to allow them to reopen this weekend.

“Today, I’m identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogue and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship,” Trump told reporters. “It’s not right. So, I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

In brief remarks at the White House Friday, the president said, “in America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was asked about the president’s order during his state coronavirus response briefing Friday afternoon. Holcomb reiterated that Indiana churches were already allowed to reopen their doors, with no limits on the number of guests.

