Truck driver convicted in Colorado pileup that killed 4

FILE – In this April 26, 2019, file photo, workers clear debris on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colo., from a pileup involving a semitrailer hauling lumber. The driver of the truck, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in connection with the crash, the Denver Post reported. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of six counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault and multiple other charges. He was acquitted of 15 other counts of attempted first-degree assault. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE – This file photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department on Friday, April 26, 2019, shows Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County jury, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in connection with the crash that filled four people and injured six others, the Denver Post reported. Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of six counts of vehicular homicide six counts of first-degree assault and multiple other charges. He was acquitted of 15 other counts of attempted first-degree assault.(Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on a Colorado highway has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera Mederos was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Friday in connection with the April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

The Denver Post reports that Aguilera Mederos faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13. The driver testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Prosecutors argued he could have used one of several runaway ramps.