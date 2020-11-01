Train strikes unoccupied vehicle in Leipsic

LEIPSIC, Ohio. (WANE) – A train crashed into a stuck, unoccupied vehicle in Leipsic, Ohio early Sunday morning.

According to police, a Honda Accord was driving north on Orchard Drive and continued straight where the street dead ends into a rail-road track. The Honda went over the rail-road and became stuck.

A train, operated by Northfolk Southern Railway, struck the vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

The Honda Accord’s driver left the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.