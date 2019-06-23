Toys ‘R’ Us expected to make a return

A year after closing U.S. operations, Toys ‘R” US is coming back!

At least two stores will open this year in the U.S., just in time for the holidays. More store openings are reportedly slated for 2020. This is all according to a person familiar with the plans.

A former Toys ‘R’ Us executive is spearheading the revamp, after winning the rights to the brand. The new stores will be much smaller than the previous big box outlets.

More than seven hundred Toys ‘R’ US stores closed in the U.S. last year, but the company kept nine hundred stores open in Europe, Asia and India.