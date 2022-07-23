NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago.

Meteorologist Todd Kluber says snapped trees and minor damage to roofs were reported Saturday in Naperville, west of Chicago. The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the area overnight.

Kluber also said wind gusts reached 58 mph at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Flood watches were issued for a number of northern and western suburbs.

A flash flood warning was issued for some communities along the Illinois state line with northwestern Indiana.