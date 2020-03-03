Tornado Rips Through Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least six people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Metro police reported the two victims were killed in East Nashville.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said three people were killed in the storms across the county.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed and at least two others injured in the storm.

Sheriff Christopher told News 2 a 67-year-old man was inside a mobile home when it was picked up and thrown into a field.

