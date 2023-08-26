FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — August 26 is recognized as National Dog Day and WANE 15 wanted to recognize our furry friends by seeing the top 10 most popular dog breeds according to American Kennel Club. The number one dog breed might surprise you as it just gained its crown, beating a 3-decade top dog breed.
10. German Shorthaired Pointers
9. Dachshunds
8. Beagles
7. Rottweilers
6. Bulldogs
5. Poodles
4. German Shepherd Dogs
3. Golden Retrievers
2. Labrador Retrievers
1. French Bulldogs
The French Bulldog is recognized in the number 1 spot after beating the labrador retrievers’ 3-decade run in the number one spot. The Frenchie’s popularity has risen over the past years due to its small size and quiet demeanor making the dog adaptable for all families and lifestyles.
While these breeds are recognized as the top 10 breeds, the AKC’s current dog breed list has over 190 different breeds. Locally you can at shelters if you are a dog lover of any breed or utilize the AKC to find a more specific breed.