FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — August 26 is recognized as National Dog Day and WANE 15 wanted to recognize our furry friends by seeing the top 10 most popular dog breeds according to American Kennel Club. The number one dog breed might surprise you as it just gained its crown, beating a 3-decade top dog breed.

10. German Shorthaired Pointers

9. Dachshunds

Dachshund dogs wait in a box before competition at a dog show in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Research released on Thursday, April 28, 2022, confirms what dog lovers know _ every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of specific breeds aren’t supported by science. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

8. Beagles

FILE – Molly, a 13-inch beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, waits in the benching area to compete during the 140th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 15, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The American Kennel Club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and beagles are in the top 10. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

7. Rottweilers

FILE – Talos, a Rottweiler, poses for photos as the American Kennel Club’s breed rankings are announced, in New York, March 21, 2017.The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

6. Bulldogs

Polie, owned by Mitchell Klinkner, walks across the stage during judging at the annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The pageant kicks off the Drake Relays festivities at Drake University where a bulldog is the mascot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

5. Poodles

FILE – This Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, file photo shows Siba, a standard poodle, competing for Best in Show during the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. The poodle is among the top ten popular breeds for 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

4. German Shepherd Dogs

FILE – Rumor, a German shepherd, poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Feb. 15, 2017. The American Kennel Club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and German shepherds are in the top 10. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

3. Golden Retrievers

Daniel, the golden retriever, wins the sporting group during 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2. Labrador Retrievers

FILE— Labrador retrievers Soave, 2, left, and Hola, 10-months, pose for photographs as Harbor, right, 8-weeks, takes a nap during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York, March 28, 2018.The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

1. French Bulldogs

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2015, file photo, a French bulldog competes at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York. The French Bulldog is among the top ten popular breeds for 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The French Bulldog is recognized in the number 1 spot after beating the labrador retrievers’ 3-decade run in the number one spot. The Frenchie’s popularity has risen over the past years due to its small size and quiet demeanor making the dog adaptable for all families and lifestyles.

While these breeds are recognized as the top 10 breeds, the AKC’s current dog breed list has over 190 different breeds. Locally you can at shelters if you are a dog lover of any breed or utilize the AKC to find a more specific breed.