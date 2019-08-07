Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen list Boston mansion for $39M

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to pass during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston, Mass. (CNN) — It was announced Wednesday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their Boston-area mansion for $39,500,000.

That will get you five bedrooms, along with a wine room, gym, spa, pool and an organic herb and vegetable garden.

The home sits on five acres overlooking the ninth hole of a golf course.

There’s a three car garage, but don’t worry, you can fit about 20 cars in the driveway — almost enough room for every starter on the patriots.

And for those special guests — there’s a “barn-inspired” guest house with a yoga studio, and a movable wall.

So what does this mean for Pat’s fans?! Is the star quarterback leaving?

You can breathe easy for now. NFL network reported Monday Brady signed a contract extension for one more season, but he’s set to be a free agent in 2020.