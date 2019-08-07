Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen list Boston mansion for $39M

Boston, Mass. (CNN) — It was announced Wednesday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their Boston-area mansion for $39,500,000.
That will get you five bedrooms, along with a wine room, gym, spa, pool and an organic herb and vegetable garden.
The home sits on five acres overlooking the ninth hole of a golf course.
There’s a three car garage, but don’t worry, you can fit about 20 cars in the driveway — almost enough room for every starter on the patriots.
And for those special guests — there’s a “barn-inspired” guest house with a yoga studio, and a movable wall.
So what does this mean for Pat’s fans?! Is the star quarterback leaving?
You can breathe easy for now. NFL network reported Monday Brady signed a contract extension for one more season, but he’s set to be a free agent in 2020.