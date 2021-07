FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Three people are dead after a man drove away from police, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed near the intersection of E. Paulding Road and Lafayette Street early Thursday.

The incident started around 12:20 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2500 block of Hoevelwood Road for a report of a disturbance involving a reported intoxicated man. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to make contact with the man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle.