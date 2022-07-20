NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia.

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, an evacuee from Mariupol, speaks during an interview in Tbilisi, Georgia , Friday, April 15, 2022. Exhausted, freezing and hungry in a basement shelter in Mariupol, he finally accepted the idea of evacuation. The Russians told him he could board a bus to either Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine or Rostov-on-Don in Russia but in fact all the buses went to Russia. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Dmitriy Zadoyanov, an evacuee from Mariupol, rests after his interview in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Natalya had lost touch with her younger brother, Dmitriy, as he tried to survive the Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol. After weeks of silence, he finally called. “I’m alive,” he told her, in tears. “I’m in Russia.” (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

People from Mariupol and eastern Ukraine disembark from a train at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022, to be taken to temporary residences in the region. About 500 refugees from the Mariupol area arrived in Nizhny Novgorod on a special train organized by Russia from eastern Ukraine, about 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the border. (AP Photo)

Ukrainian refugees line up as they arrive to get accommodations on the ferry Isabelle in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Around 2,000 refugees from Ukraine live on the ferry. (AP Photo)

A family from Mariupol arrives from Russia with their dog in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022, more than a month after they left their hometown. An Associated Press investigation has found that many Ukranian refugees are forced to embark on a journey into Russia. (AP Photo)

Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again.

Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations.

An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses.

It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.