Texas mask mandate ending on Wednesday

The mask mandate expires in Texas on Wednesday and some restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state are being relaxed, with all business and establishments able to open at full capacity.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that the ending of the mask mandate ‘does not end personal responsibility’, and the Executive Order he signed on March 2nd adds that individuals are ‘strongly encouraged to wear face coverings…where it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household’.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

In counties with ‘high hospitalizations’, a county judge may still use COVID-19-related mitigation strategies, but under certain restrictions.

Dr. Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, says any person entering a business needs to know if it is requiring masks or restricting capacity to encourage social distancing.

“Before you enter that establishment you need to know what’s expected as a guest. You need to follow those guidelines.”

J.J. Hollie, of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce said people should remember to leave disagreements over masks outside.

“Nobody wants to get into a confrontation about this. We don’t need it to be confrontational. We don’t need to be political.”

Houston business owner Ellen Croft admits she’s worried about how things will go. “I am very concerned that when mask mandate is over I will have more issues with people.”

Croft and her husband own Shoe Savers, and say they will continue to require masks and will not change COVID protocols in their store.