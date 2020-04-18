Teachers on TV: Classes hit the airwaves during pandemic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Educators in several states are broadcasting lessons over television airwaves to help keep students engaged while schools are shut down for the coronavirus outbreak.
In New Jersey, Nebraska and New Mexico, teachers have begun videotaping lessons at home.
They are using whatever technology they can to help children feel connected and to overcome hurdles with access to technology needed for distance learning.
In cities including Boston and Los Angeles, broadcasters and educators are finding ways to emphasize programs that might have educational value for children.
