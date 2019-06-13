Target to offer same-day delivery for $9.99 per order

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, shoppers arrive at a Target store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest salvo in the delivery wars, Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago.

Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website.

Target says the same-day option will cover 65,000 items. Shoppers using Target’s loyalty card will get a 5% discount.

Last month, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery with a minimum order of $35 on its most popular items in certain cities. Amazon has upgraded its free shipping option for Prime members who pay $119 a year to one-day delivery.

