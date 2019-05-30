Target recalling USB charging cables for shock and fire hazard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Target's heyday cable. Target recalled the defective product after receiving reports of it smoking, sparking, and igniting. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Target is recalling one of its USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, which can lead to getting shocked or a fire starting.

The recall is for about 90,000 "heyday" 3-foot lightning USB charging cables with the model number 080 08 8261.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two of the cases resulted in people burning their fingers.

The defective chargers were sold nationwide and online at target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

If you have one of the chargers in question, you should immediately stop using the product and return it to any Target store for a full refund. You can contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. You can also check www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then click on "Electronics," or click on the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.