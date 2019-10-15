Taco Bell beef recalled over possible metal shavings

Cleveland-Akron, OH (CNN) — Taco Bell’s seasoned beef has been voluntarily recalled from locations in more than 20 states.

More then two-million pounds of seasoned beef were removed and discarded from Taco Bell’s restaurants and distribution centers on Friday, after a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item.

In a release Monday, the head of Taco Bell’s North American Division said, “As soon as we received the first customer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

There are no reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled product.