Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan

This Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, photo provided by Sado Coast Guard Station shows a part of a boat on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture, northern Japan. (Sado Coast Guard Station via AP)

The Japanese coast guard says a boat with several bodies and suspected of being from North Korea has been found on a small island in northern Japan.

A coast guard official said Sunday that the wrecked boat was found on Sado Island in Niigata prefecture on Friday. The bodies were found Saturday.

Found were three bodies with heads, two heads without bodies and two bodies without heads.

North Korean shipping boats, which are usually poorly equipped, are believed to be under pressure to catch more fish and are wandering farther out to sea.

Such boats are dubbed “ghost ships” by the Japanese media.