Survey shows boom in marijuana vaping among school kids

A new survey shows about 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S. have vaped marijuana in the past year. The report out Wednesday found marijuana vaping has been growing faster than nicotine vaping.

The annual University of Michigan survey asked middle school and high school students about smoking, drinking and drugs. Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year.

Overall, marijuana use in all its forms is holding steady among teens.

