Subway Restaurants and Halo Top Creamery partner together for Hand-Spun Milkshakes

Subway Restaurants and Halo Top Creamery are partnering in an exclusive collaboration to test hand-spun Halo Top milkshakes at nearly 1,000 participating Subway restaurants across the U.S. Together, the two brands are excited to bring the perfect sweet treat that you can feel good about enjoying this summer.

Subway will be the first brand ever to serve Halo Top’s delicious ice cream in a hand-spun milkshake. For a limited time only, beginning July 22 through September 4, guests can enjoy three mouthwatering milkshake flavors: timeless Vanilla Bean, rich and creamy Chocolate, and sweet and refreshing Strawberry. Each milkshake is crafted with Halo Top ice cream and has 350 calories or less, at least 20 grams of protein and 30% of the recommended daily value of calcium – what’s not to love!?

The hand-spun Halo Top milkshakes will be available exclusively at Subway in six test markets: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can’t be found anywhere else. We share Halo Top’s values that taste does not need to be sacrificed to create better-for-you options,” says Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. “We are excited to bring this popular brand to our guests in a never-before-seen way that we know they will love.”

Halo Top disrupted the ice cream category by offering delicious ice cream with just 280-360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint. Delivering ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top is crafted with only the finest ingredients.

“We are thrilled to kick-off this partnership with Subway and bring these hand-spun milkshakes to life for everyone to enjoy,” says Doug Bouton, President & COO. “We enjoy finding creative and innovative ways for people to eat more ice cream (and feel good about it), and we think this partnership provides the perfect platform to do just that.”

Subway continues to bring new tastes and flavors to guests. With the recent launch of menu items such as the exclusive, freshly baked only at Subway King’s Hawaiian® Breadand the popular Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, Subway creates groundbreaking menu items that guests can only get at its restaurants. This exclusive partnership is no different. Together, Subway and Halo Top will deliver delicious treats in a fun and unexpected way.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

