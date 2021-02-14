Sturgeon show signs of thriving in northern Michigan lake

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — It took just over two hours for the 2021 public sturgeon spearing season on Black Lake in northern Michigan to end.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that seven sturgeon were claimed in that time Feb. 6, appearing to show that the ancient species is thriving in the Cheboygan County watershed.

Recreational fishing rules allow only seven of the fish to be taken from Black Lake, about 100 miles northeast of Traverse City.

Lake sturgeon are bottom-feeding fish that often live well past 100 years and grow past lengths of six feet.

Dave Borgeson of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says estimates show the lake system’s adult sturgeon population may have nearly doubled over the course of the last several decades.