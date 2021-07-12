Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children ages one to four.
A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics looks at the latest research and recommends safety measures.
Michael George introduces us to a mom who nearly lost her son, when he suffered what’s called a “non-fatal drowning…she’s now getting the word out to help other families.
Study shows the importance of safety measures to prevent child drownings
