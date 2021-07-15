Study: boosting Ohio walking and biking could save billions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new plan says boosting walking and biking opportunities for Ohioans could save billions of dollars.

The Walk.Bike.Ohio plan was developed over the past two years by the state Department of Transportation.

The plan found that existing trips by foot or bike can save Ohioans $12.7 billion in transportation and environmental costs over 20 years and even more if such trips increase by just 1%.

Caitlin Harley is active transportation manager for the Transportation Department.

She says the plan outlines what Ohio has to do to improve walking and biking as a transportation option.