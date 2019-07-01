Study: 1 in 5 hurt by others’ drinking

(CNN) A study released Monday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs shows that about one-fifth of adults in the U.S. say they’ve gotten hurt because of someone else’s behavior while drinking.

The study cites data from 2015 where about 53 million people said they’d gotten hurt in some way while someone else was drinking. The negative effects of drinking ranged from property damage to physically getting hurt.

However harassment was the kind of hurt most often cited. Women were more likely to share that they’d been hurt by a loved one. Men said it was more often a stranger’s drinking that hurt them.

Scientists say it’s important to note that people who say they got hurt were only asked about that specific year.