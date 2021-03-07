Students donate $5,400 to restock food pantry at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The food pantry for students at Northern Michigan University has been restocked, thanks to $5,400 from about 130 students who donated unused dining dollars.

The pantry provides free food to students. It was restocked with cereal, salad dressing, granola bars, snack foods and other food items.

NMU’s Dining Services was able to use its purchasing power to get good prices on the food. Assistant Dean Haley Rhoades says she got a notification on her phone when students made a donation. Rhoades says the generosity was impressive.