Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage

People gather in front of a ticket gate at a station as train services are suspended following an earthquake in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Saturday, March 20, 2021. A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of Saturday’s quake at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Japan’s Meteorological Agency later lifted the tsunami advisory.