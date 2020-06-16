Statue of white supremacist comes down in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The statue of a former newspaper publisher, U.S. Navy secretary and lifelong white supremacist has been taken down in North Carolina. The Raleigh News & Observer reported the statue of Josephus Daniels was removed from Raleigh’s Nash Square.

“The time is right,” said Frank Daniels III, a former executive editor of the newspaper who watched the monument to his great-grandfather come down. “I don’t think anyone would say that it’s not the appropriate time to move the statue of Josephus to a more appropriate location.”

The monument will be put into storage, he said. The statue came down in the wake of protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.