Ohio Statehouse defaced with red hand prints as protests continue

A group of demonstrators stamped the stairs and walls outside the Ohio Statehouse with red handprints and wrote “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality.

State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse in Columbus on Thursday afternoon as protesters watched.

Handprints in red paint on High St. side of the Ohio Statehouse. Happened some time this afternoon/evening. Someone who saw it happen told me those who did it say it’s symbolic of the “blood on officers hands and blood from police brutality.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ReaWHHma1v — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 18, 2020

The defacement comes amid global unrest over police treatment of black Americans.

The recent act of protest came shortly after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther decided to order the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at City Hall.