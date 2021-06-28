State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, discusses the Senate passage of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion state budget, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Differences in how to pay for K-12 education are expected to dominate the next stage of deliberations, with the House and Senate taking different approaches to a long-term school funding solution. The two chambers must reconcile two versions of the budget by month’s end. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers working out final details of Ohio’s upcoming $75 billion state budget have restored a bipartisan plan to overhaul how schools are funded.

The joint House-Senate conference committee also restored funding for broadband access, putting the amount at $250 million over two years. The committee voted on the changes Monday ahead of consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as Monday night. The Republican-controlled House had included the so-called Fair School Funding Plan in its budget plan but the Senate rejected it.

The new budget restores the House version but keeps a Senate plan to directly fund charter schools.