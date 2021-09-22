Soldier dies during training exercise on Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – A soldier died Tuesday during a diver training exercise on Fort Campbell.

Officials say the soldier was training at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir where they reportedly went underwater late Tuesday afternoon during the training and did not resurface.

A search began immediately with help from Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services.

The soldier’s body was recovered Wednesday morning and the incident is under investigation. All activities at Joe Swing Park Reservoir have been canceled and the area is off-limits until further notice.

Fort Campbell, home to the 101st Airborne Division, is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Officials say no other information will be released until the next-of-kin notification process is complete.