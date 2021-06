LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday on a freeway west of Los Angeles, California.

KABC-TV reported the light aircraft took off from nearby Van Nuys airport, before the pilot had to bring the plane down on the 101 highway in Agoura Hills.

Aerial video showed traffic building up as the plane was moved off the road.

KABC also said there were no reports of serious injuries.