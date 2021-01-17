Small group of armed protesters dwarfed by police at Michigan Capitol

National/World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Capitol Breach Demonstrations

Michigan National Guard and Lansing Police Department vehicles block a street outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A small group of gun-toting demonstrators showed at Michigan’s Capitol, dwarfed by law enforcement on high alert after this month’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

About a dozen protesters openly carried guns, including some who promoted the anti-government “boogaloo” movement, a slang term adopted by the pro-gun extremist movement that is a reference to a sequel — in their case, a second U.S. civil war.

A few others, who were not openly armed, wore hats supporting President Donald Trump, whose term will end Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

State police, the National Guard and local law enforcement provided a sizable security presence at or near the 142-year-old Statehouse and other government buildings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss