LIMA, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that a small earthquake was felt in the northwest part of the state early Friday morning. The department took to Twitter to show department cameras shaking when the quake hit.

Hey, Shawnee, did you feel the shake? https://t.co/TDG4mekhUI — ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) January 22, 2021

There were no reports of damage or injuries.