Slain University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson receives posthumous degree

Thousands of students at the University of South Carolina turned their tassels in memory of one who never got the chance. Samantha Josephson was awarded a posthumous degree, accepted by her parents.

It was less than two months ago when police say 21-year-old Samantha Josephson mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber, and was later killed. It was a tragedy the that shook the entire Gamecock community

“Now, I’d like to take a moment to recognize and honor the life and the legacy of Samantha Josephson. Our cherished 21-year-old political science major whose life was taken tragically from us,” says Harris Pastides, President of the University of South Carolina.

“Samantha’s family is here with us today, and she’ll receive her college degree posthumously directly after this ceremony,” he continues.

“It’s definitely very hard to not see her be there with the other thousands of graduates. She should be there. Her spot is there,” says Daniela Jaimes, a USC instructor.

Jaimes was her college Spanish instructor. She taught her for two semesters.

“She always had a very bright smile. She lit up a room when she came in,” says Jaimes.

Josephson had dreams of attending law school, and even asked Jaimes for a letter of recommendation

She touched the lives of many, and though she couldn’t walk the stage her message resonates.

“Fellow Gamecocks class of 2019 we must ensure what happened to Samantha never happens again. Asking what’s my name before getting in a ride share vehicle will save lives,” says Pastides.

Plaques were made to honor Josephson and to help others remember to ask,”What’s my name?” when requesting rideshares. They are hanging in about a dozen bars in the Columbia area.