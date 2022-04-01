Virginia Crump

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Virginia Crump, an 80 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana license RQR548.

Virginia is missing from Pennville, Indiana which is 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:10 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Virginia Crump, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.