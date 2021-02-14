Shots reported in Columbus parking lot, officer fires; woman injured

National/World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer discharged a firearm while investigating an altercation, but it’s unclear if a woman injured was hit by the officer’s shot.

Columbus police say officers were in uniform on special duty outside a restaurant and lounge when they heard shots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say an officer discharged a firearm, and a female was found with an apparent gunshot wound, but it’s unclear if she was injured in the altercation or by the officer’s shot.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss