Shooting on Ohio interstate wounds 4, including 2 children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a shooting on a Columbus interstate wounded four people, including two children.

Columbus police said the gunfire happened on Interstate 670 shortly before noon Friday.

Police said the 29-year-old driver said he and his girlfriend were driving with three young children on the interstate when someone in another vehicle fired gunshots into their sport utility vehicle.

The man was struck in the arm, the 19-year-old woman was hit in the back, and a 10-year-old boy was hit in the legs and a three-year-old was hit in one foot, police said.

All four were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition.